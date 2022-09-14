The Republicans they hoped to make New Hampshire the gateway to winning the majority al Senate. Now they fear it may be the one that will lead to hell. The conservative candidate who will challenge the Democratic senator Maggie Hassanwinner of the party primary with 93.8 percent of the vote, could be the retired general Donald ‘Don’ Bolducwhich in the night, with 52 per cent of the votes counted, was almost four points ahead of Chuck Morse, president of the state Senate and big conservative of New Hampshire. Bolduc, 61, is the party’s loose cannon.

Anti-abortionist, novax, conspiracy theoristit doesn’t just have the name in common with Donald Trump: he is the most Trumpian of the eleven candidates who challenged each other on Tuesday night, the one who revived all conspiracy theories, denied the result of the 2020 presidential elections, attacked the FBI for the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. And he too is the candidate that the Democrats themselves were aiming for because they consider him the least dangerous. Progressives poured millions of dollars into his campaign. The old general has already lost in 2020, but the latest polls indicated that he is growing.

Hassan has promised that he will make abortion a central theme. Bolduc accused the pharmaceutical companies of making moles microchip evil Covid vaccines to control mankind. The veteran from Afghanistan, in one phase of the campaign, had raised only $ 600,000 in donations in the same time frame in which the challenger had raised 31 million. Donor money has always been considered the best poll of all and for this reason the challenge is troubling the conservatives who bet heavily on New Hampshire. They know that if i Democrats should they confirm the seat, the possibility of gaining total control of the House and Senate could vanish for the Republicans, and put President Joe Biden’s political agenda at risk.

While the Republicans in the House should win clearly, the battle will be all concentrated on the Senate, where at the moment the situation is equal, 50 to 50. The passage of a seat from one party to another can change the balance. New Hampshire, on the liberal east coast of the country, is an open game. It is no coincidence that the Bolduc campaign re-proposed the bellicose tones of Donald Trump who in this state lost by less than three thousand votes to Hillary Clinton: “Like President Trump when he was elected in 2016 – promised the veteran’s campaign – so Don Bolduc he will go to Washington and make a clean sweep ”.