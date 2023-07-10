New health emergency in Peru: four victims of Guillain-Barré syndrome

A new health emergency scares the Peru. Three years after the nightmare of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of Lima declared an action plan to address rampant Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease that affects the nervous system. Which has already caused four victims and which seems to have spread massively just after Covid.

Guillain-Barré syndrome: what it is and why there are more cases after Covid by Fabio Di Todaro August 01, 2022

The cases in Peru

Between January and July, the Ministry of Health recorded more than 180 cases, with 18 of the country’s 24 departments reporting at least one individual affected by the syndrome.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

