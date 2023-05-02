New Home Xbox design being tested by Insiders; more space for backgrounds

Microsoft announced the release in Xbox Insider Program (Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings) of the new “home experience” of Xbox Series X|S, which sees the redesign of the console’s home screen after the feedback received from previous tests.

The new design, which you can preview in the image above, makes changes to the top of the Home to give more space for backgroundsand seeks to strike a balance between user experience, accessibility, functionality, and user needs.

These are the features of the new Home:

Provides easy navigation to your library, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, search and settings at the top of Home, introducing a new quick access menu

Simplify the layout and leave more space for background display reducing the size of some tiles and moving them to the bottom of the screen

reducing the size of some tiles and moving them to the bottom of the screen Adds a function responsive game art to update the default background and show off the beautiful artwork associated with each game when selecting tiles

to update the default background and show off the beautiful artwork associated with each game when selecting tiles Has been updated the tile that opens “My games & apps” (the first box of the second row), to notify us when there is something new or that requires our attention

If you’re in the Insider program, check it out and let us know what you think; if you’re not there, you just have to wait for the public release of the update, probably scheduled for next month!