New ideas or innovative constructions (even prefabricated) to make better use of the garden this summer

What are the innovative buildings (even prefabricated) to make better use of the home garden this summer? Especially in the summer, the home garden represents a great advantage as an additional space in the home that can be exploited for various uses, for example for lunches and dinners with friends and relatives, or for children to play, or for sunbathing, embellishing it with trees, plants and colorful flowers and hedges or even with innovative constructions.

The home garden offers a home space that you can manage and organize as you see fit and according to different needs. And there are several even innovative constructions that can be created to make the most of a home garden, especially in summer.

Buildings such as verandas, gazebos and pergolas, canopies can be built in the garden, even with innovative materials, which above all contribute to ensuring greater insulation and energy efficiency, as well as design, but even prefabricatedsuch as prefabricated houses that can serve as external pantries, or tool sheds, or small closets, children’s playrooms, permits are needed or not depending on the case.

For the implementation of such constructions in the garden they are not always required permits or other building permits. According to the laws in force, building permits are not required if the structures are non-fixed, movable and made with light materials, even if they are innovative because they protect from the sun and heat while guaranteeing energy efficiency at the same time.

In the case of outdoor structures or fixed prefabricated buildings, on the other hand, it is always necessary to ask for permission to build from the Municipality.

Among the innovative prefabricated buildings that can be placed in a garden to make the most of it this summer are prefabricated swimming pools or hot tubs: they can be rectangular or circular in shape, the dimensions can be medium-large with a diameter of 220 centimeters, equal to 3.7 square meters, while for the dimensions of square prefabricated tanks, we generally speak of dimensions of 215 centimeters in length, 215cm in width and 95cm in height.

One of the new innovative solutions that can be created to make the most of the home garden this summer is represented by the bioclimatic pergola: in the increasingly green world, new solutions are always appearing that aim at the energy efficiency of a house and among these the bioclimatic pergola stands out.

Bioclimatic pergolas are structures for sun protection and environmental temperature regulation, equipped with manually or remotely controlled slatted roofs, which protect external environments from the sun in summer but also from wind and rain, thanks to their resistant structure .

Characterized by excellent quality of the structure and attractive design for an outdoor environment, there are several advantages offered by bioclimatic pergolas, starting from energy saving.

Bioclimatic pergolas are not too cheap: the average prices for a bioclimatic pergola fluctuate, in fact, between about 400 and 800 euros per square meter, a price that increases even more if accessories are added, such as LED lights, to reach about 1000 euros and even more.

A decidedly innovative solution to put in the garden in the summer is certainly the Kamado barbecue Joe Joe Jr: in the panorama of the different barbecue models available, this type is perfect for those who love the Japanese ceramic barbecue, oval in shape and capable of regulating the air flow.

The use of the Kamado Joe provides for the necessary closing of the lid to cook the food with the current of hot air that is created thanks to the stainless steel fans placed at the ends of the structure and it is a solution that never annoys due to fumes and smells. . The price to buy this type of garden barbecue is around 600 euros.

