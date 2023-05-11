New Israeli attack on Gaza: a Jihad leader killed. Alarm sirens are sounding at the border of the Strip

JERUSALEM – The Israeli army has announced the death of another leader of the Islamic Jihad in an air raid conducted against the city of Khas Younisin the south of Gaza Strip, as part of the “Shield and Arrow” operation that has already cost the lives of several members of the Palestinian armed group. According to reports from the Israel Defense Forces, today’s victim is Ali Ghali, Commander of the Forces Responsible for Rocket Jihad. Two other militants who were hiding with him in a shelter were killed with him.

Ghali was a central figure in Islamic Jihad and was responsible for the recent rocket fire against Israel, the Israel Defense Forces wrote in a tweet. The commander’s death was confirmed by the armed wing of Jihad, the Al Qud Brigadess, in a note: “Ali Ghali, commander of the rocket launch unit, was assassinated in the southern Gaza Strip along with other martyrs”.

The Israeli air raid came after hundreds of rockets had been fired again at the Jewish state hours earlier and sirens had also sounded in Tel Aviv, for the first time since August last year.

After Ghali’s killing, this morning the alarm sirens signaling the arrival of rockets from Gaza rang out in the Israeli communities around the Strip. The military spokesman made it known. The launch – following about 8 hours of calm – resumed after the Israeli blitz.

Up to now, according to the army, 507 rockets have been launched from the Strip. Of these, 368 arrived on Israeli territory and 108 fell back into Gaza or into the sea. The interceptions by the Iron Dome have been 154. According to the Gaza health ministry, quoted by the Wafa agency, the dead so far in Gaza are 24 among militiamen and civilians (including women and minors) and over 60 wounded and the destruction of apartments.