Israel back to launch attacks in Syria. And it was the capital that was hit on Thursday Damascus. According to what he reports the National Observatory for Human Rights in the country, an NGO based in Londonbomb target of Tel Aviv were militia installations linked to theIranbut the death toll counts well 15 deadincluding also two civilians. In fact, it was a man who was hit Iranian cultural center in the neighborhood of Goodbye Suse where soldiers are thought to have been TeheranSyrians and militiamen loyal to Islamic Republic. Specifically, the victims are, from what has been learned, two civilians, one of whom is a woman, seven Syrian soldiers, three of whom are officers, a member of the Hezbollah Lebanese and five people not yet identified.

“Around 1:20 local time, the Israeli enemy carried out an airstrike from the heights of the Golan occupied by targeting several positions in the vicinity of Damascus,” said the Syrian Defense Ministry which, however, did not provide details on the targeted structures, indicating however that the attack caused two wounded among the ranks of the Syrian army as well as material damage. Explosions rocked the capital, according to a correspondent for theAfp on site. The ministry added that the Syrian air defense has intercepted several missiles.

This is just the latest in a series of raids by Israel on Syrian territory. The targets, they have always declared, are the militias loyal to Iran, if not structures controlled directly by the Iranians Guardians of the Revolution. A strategy aimed at keeping up the pressure on what remains Israel’s great regional enemy, Iran, a close ally of Bashar al-Assadand weaken its offensive capabilities.

