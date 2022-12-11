[The Epoch Times, December 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xu Zhining compiled a report) The New Jersey Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee (Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee) this week unanimously approved New Jersey to enact a new tax law to encourage out-of-state companies to establish in New Jersey. New location to allow New Jersey residents who work remotely to file only their New Jersey income tax based on their in-state location, thereby avoiding double taxation.

The commission’s decision is aimed at resolving tax disputes over working from home and leveling the playing field with states such as New York. The states say they have the authority to tax out-of-state residents even if they work from home in New Jersey. The new rules also allow New Jersey to do the same by taxing out-of-state residents who work remotely for New Jersey companies.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, many employers are allowing employees to work remotely. Although social life is gradually becoming more normal, remote work or hybrid models are still welcome. Income taxes on teleworker earnings, which run into the billions of dollars a year, have morphed into a fiscal unresolved problem in New Jersey and neighboring states.

New Jersey’s tax code generally states that income is “based on where the services or employment are performed.” To prevent double taxation, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury has traditionally provided its residents with a tax credit for New Jersey tax credits for income tax paid by employers in New York or other states to those states.

But even during the CCP virus blockade, New York State has always regarded remote work for New York companies as a “convenience” for employees in New Jersey and other states, and employees’ income is still subject to New York state tax laws. New Jersey is estimated to offer more than $1 billion in tax credits under current tax laws to New Jersey residents who work remotely for New York companies.

There is no such tax conflict between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which both allow residents to pay income tax based on where they live, regardless of which state they work in.

New Jersey Governor Murphy has previously expressed support for the new draft tax law, including a $10 million pilot grant to fund companies setting up offices in New Jersey. But a state Senate committee vote this week added several amendments, including raising the pilot amount to $25 million. Murphy’s office had no immediate comment on the amendment. ◇

Responsible Editor: Yechen