New Lancia Delta 2023-2024, more and more rumors confirm the great return as an SUV

Lancia is ready to relaunch itself after years of activity limited to the Ypsilon alone, sold exclusively in Italy. Thanks to’Stellantis commitment, led by the CEO of Lancia Luca Napolitano, the brand is preparing to restart with a new range of models. During the presentation of the Pu + Ra Zero concept, he showed some details of the style of future models.

2024 will mark the new beginning for Lancia with the launch of the new Ypsilon model, which will keep only the name of the current city car, but will become a compact crossover of 4 meters in length to better adapt to city use and offer greater versatility. The big news could be the relaunch of the historic Lancia Delta:

The calendar of releases includes the return of the Lancia Delta, which will take the form of a performance SUV. According to the Lancia CEO, this model will be a serious contender, as the automaker wants to keep the historical charm of this name intact. In the past, the Delta was known for its balanced handling, attractive performance and distinctive technical characteristics.

The car had all-wheel drive, five doors and five seats. With a weight of 1,190 kg and a length of 3.99 m, the Delta had a trunk that it could accommodate from 200 to 940 liters of cargo. This model was presented in 1986, marketed in May 1987 and produced in 4600 units, or perhaps 5298 according to another more reliable source. In 1988 it was replaced by the integral Delta HF. The standard engine, coming from Lancia Themahad a slight weakness at low revs, but was capable of delivering up to 190hp in the Group N category and 240hp in the Group A category of rallies.

Lancia Delta Integral demonstrated its potential winning the Monte Carlo Rally and the Portugal Rally since its first outings. While the production version had a well-designed bonnet and a long first gear that could be used in hairpins, the subsequent gear timing was not very responsive compared to the latest models or the best of its era.

Lancia Delta Integrale it was a legendary car thanks to its exceptional record of success in sporting competitions, but also due to the character and efficiency of its production version. Despite his efficiency is lower than later versionsthe behavior of the car has always been sound and relatively easy to understand, already remarkable compared to the few full-face models produced in its period.

The rebirth of the Lancia brand represents a major challenge for Jean-Pierre Ploué, Chief Design Officer of Stellantis, as it is an iconic brand that must regain its central role which he had in the past in Europe. Ploué says that if a brand has a sporting heritage and needs to be revitalized, it certainly will be. Lancia Delta it is an important part of the brand’s reconstruction and bears the name of a car that could be developed in the future.

