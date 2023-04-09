A Lampedusa they signed up 17 landings, for a total of 679 migrants, within 24 hours. The rescue operations began at 9 on Saturday and continued, through the work of the financial police, the harbor master’s office and Frontex structures, throughout the day. To disembark in Lampedusa too many women and children. The different groups reported that they left from the Tunisian cities of Zarzis, Chebba, Jebiniana and Kerkenna and paid up to 4,000 dinars to be able to get to Italy. After 17 landings on Saturday and 5 at night, there are 1,436 migrants in the hotspot. Sea Watch: “Nineteen boats in distress”.

Alarm Phone: “400 migrants in danger in the Mediterranean” Meanwhile, around 400 migrants would be in danger in the Mediterranean, according to Alarm Phone reports in a tweet. “During the night – explains the organization – we received a call from a boat in distress that left Tobruk, Libya. We informed the authorities, but no rescue operation was confirmed. Don’t put 400 lives at risk: help immediately!”.

Three people “in danger” would have “thrown themselves into the sea” from the boat. One of the people would now be “unconscious”, reports the NGO in updates on the situation of the boat which would have run out of fuel, would have the hold full of water and would be adrift in Maltese waters. The NGO that provides telephone support to the shipwrecked also reports that the migrants on board have sighted a merchant ship very close which has continued on its route. It would be a cargo belonging to a well-known international company. “The EU search and rescue authorities know where they are and that they are risking their lives. What are they waiting for? Immediate help is needed”, Alarm Phone reiterates. See also Shooting in the street in the Catania area, a 52-year-old man dies

Sea Watch: “Nineteen boats in trouble” “Easter this year will again not be a quiet time in the Mediterranean. Only yesterday we found 19 vessels in the Mediterranean in distress with our reconnaissance planes, many of which are probably still at sea.” The NGO Sea Watch made it known on Twitter.

