New leaks: the US spied on the German defense in an interview with China

World

by admin
America’s Big Brother continues to spy on the allies. It will come as no surprise to anyone, but diplomatically he continues to be an embarrassment and irritation on both sides of the Atlantic. According to the weekly Zeit and the public broadcaster Ardthe United States would have intercepted in detail a February 20 conversation between representatives of the German Ministry of Defense and a Chinese delegation visiting Berlin.

In the meeting, the Scholz government allegedly “clarified that there can no longer be any cooperation in the defense sphere as long as Beijing continues to react in a non-transparent and closed way”. During the first visit of the Chinese to Germany after the pandemic, Berlin allegedly showed itself “fully aware of the ‘charming offensive’ launched by China after enormous American pressure”. The report also states that the Chinese read their statements from a piece of paper.

The text would have emerged among the leaks of Jack Teixera, the Pentagon mole who released classified documents on social media for gamers. But the source is not clear, according to German newspapers. Although the “Fisa” code added to the document could mean that the illegal interception was authorized by a special American court. The German secret services are investigating, but in the meantime the green parliamentarian Konstantin von Notz underlines that “it is a serious episode. And Angela Merkel’s phrase still applies: ‘it is not acceptable for friends to spy on each other’.

In 2013, the news that the then chancellor’s cell phone had been bugged by the US secret services had aroused a wave of international indignation. Merkel had complained to US President Barack Obama, and from Washington they had promised that “the chancellor’s communication will not be monitored” and that intelligence data collection would be better controlled. Promises aged badly.

That year, former NSA analyst Edward Snowden woke up the world by releasing myriads of US intelligence documents demonstrating how pervasive and pervasive the NSA’s surveillance of US citizens was. But Spiegel had discovered shortly after that the American services also intercepted millions of telephone and internet conversations in Germany in a capillary way.

