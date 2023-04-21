New Leaks: “Ukraine Planned Attacks on Russian Troops in Syria”

New York – Ukrainian 007s had a plan to strike Russian forces in Syriawith the help of the Kurds and the silence of the Türkiye. The revelation comes from Washington Post which cites new confidential documents released by the Pentagon and linked to the reports revealed by the soldier of the National Guard Jack Teixeira on the chat of the Discord platform. The novelty lies in the choice of battlefield: neither Ukraine nor Russia, but Syria, thousands of kilometers away from the conflict.

Pentagon mole hunt. “We will look under every stone” by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

April 12, 2023



The plan revealed

The plan, summarized in a page accompanied by technical information and photographs taken with drones, was intended to achieve a double objective: to strike Russia through the paramilitary group Wagner, present in Syria, and push Moscow to move forces from the Ukrainian front. According to American intelligence files, the plan was not implemented because the president’s halt arrived Volodymyr Zelensky, which would have stopped everything at the end of December, perhaps after having received a negative opinion from the partners, probably from the United States itself. But a month later, on January 23, all the conditions were still there for action.

The “Girl of Donbass”, behind the Russian propaganda channel there was a former US military by Floriana Bulfon

April 17, 2023



The spies

The report, consulted by the American newspaper, bears the heading Hcs-P, which in Intelligence parlance indicates that the sources are spies, or undercover diplomatic personnel or military officials connected to diplomacy. The information appears detailed: the military intelligence service in Kiev was able to prepare attacks that would have left out the Ukrainian government and avoided embarrassing the secretariats of the Allied youths and NATO. The mercenaries of the Wagner would have been attacked, among others, in their base of Furqllusin the central area of ​​the country, and close to Palmyra, where the oil and gas infrastructure and the alleged arsenal of the mercenaries are located. Photos of the areas are indicated in the Pentagon document. But Zelensky’s line did not change and the plan was not implemented.

Why Syria

Syria has become the Kremlin’s “garden” since Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized intervention in 2015 in support of the Assad regime. Since then there has been a strong presence of Russian soldiers, as well as military aircraft and air defense systems. Employment has seen an easing in the last year, as the Kremlin has shifted its attention and forces to Ukraine. Right from here the military intelligence of Kiev she had left, retying the thread to force Moscow to review its plans. But how? Through the action of drones to target the Wagner mercenaries. On the ground they could have counted on the help of the Kurdish military forces, which control the north-eastern area, and of the Syrian democratic forces, which however, through the Farhad Shami, they denied their involvement. “The documents you speak of – he commented to the Post – are not real, we have never taken the field in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict”. The document indicates that the Türkiye was aware of the plan and who would advise Kiev to launch the attacks in the Kurdish-controlled area, instead of the Turkish-controlled ones. But according to the intelligence file, Ukraine would not have been able to attack Russia in Syria without the support of United States and Türkiye. This, however, the report reads, “could have prompted Russia to respond, targeting targets of US interest in the region, if American support for the operation had emerged”. In that case, the conflict would have spread internationally.