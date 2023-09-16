New Leapmotor T03 2023, a car that truly challenges the big brands (Fiat, Smart, Renault) now arriving in Italy

At the Munich Motor Show, Chinese car manufacturers presented a wide range of new models, covering a variety of market segments, with a particular focus on the entry-level price range of the electric vehicle market, in which they are particularly competitive. This is the case of the new one Leap motor T03 2023 of which we now see all the details:

How the new Leapmotor T03 2023 is made Leapmotor T03 2023, a car with an expected success

How the new Leapmotor T03 2023 is made

leap motor, relatively young brand founded in 2015, presented the T03 at the Monaco Motor Show. This city car, sold for 20,000 euros, is already marketed in Israel and France and could soon arrive on other European markets. The T03 stands out for its competitive technical characteristics compared to cars in the same category.

It is available in aonly version with a lithium ion battery of 41.3 kWh and an 80 kW (109 horsepower) engine with 158 Nm of torque, guaranteeing a range of 280 kilometers, superior to competitors such as the Dacia Spring, the Renault Twingo and the Fiat 500e. Charging can also take place in direct current (up to 44 kW), bringing the battery from 30% to 80% in 36 minutes.

The new Leapmotor T03 2023 T03 has dimensions suitable for urban use, with a length of 3.62 meters, a width of 1.65 meters and a height of 1.57 meters. AND approved for four people, although rear passengers may have to make some compromises in terms of space. The interior is of good quality, with an attractive design and attention to detail. The cockpit features a 10.1-inch touch screen in the center of the dashboard and an 8-inch display for the driver.

The safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, emergency braking system and fatigue detection. Furthermore, there is a voice recognition system and an app for remote climate and charging management. The T03 offers three driving modes based on the level of regenerative braking selected by the driver, and the maximum speed reaches 140 kilometers per hour.

Leapmotor T03 2023, car with expected success

Although the exterior design of the Leapmotor T03 recalls elements of the Fiat 500, Smart ForFour e Renault Twingothe small Chinese car aspires to position itself beyond its category thanks to a rich set of features, a highly competitive price and remarkable versatility. These factors make it a potentially interesting choice for those who wish to make the transition to an electric vehicle without incurring excessive costs.

Leap motor T03 is already present on the European market, with notable success in France, but has yet to debut in Italy. The list price is around 20,000 euros, aligning itself with its European competitors. However, it should be emphasized that the T03 offers a level of content that approaches that of B-segment vehicles, adding significant value to its offering. While we await the arrival of the T03 in Italy, both this city car and the Leapmotor brand in general deserve special attention thanks to their offering of models with interesting technical and technological characteristics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

