New Lexus Lbx 2023, the long-awaited economic compact SUV ready and represents a historic turning point

On June 5, a new car from the Lexus automaker, named LBX, which will represent the most compact model in the entire range of the Japanese brand. This news comes directly from the automaker and is accompanied by two teaser images that offer a preview of the crossover’s look. According to the first information available, the vehicle will be closely related to the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Il debut of the LBX SUV is eagerly awaited in the Lexus range, as it is a compact SUV derived from the Yaris Cross, but with a more elegant and sophisticated design. Lexus’ strategy of focusing on elegance and hybrid technology could prove to be a success for the company, especially considering the growing interest of motorists for sustainable solutions. This interest is fueled by both stricter regulations and existing buying incentives.

The combination of refined design, hybrid technology and compact dimensions could position the LBX as an attractive choice for consumers looking for an SUV that looks stylish yet is environmentally sustainable.

With increasing concerns for ecology and growing consumer awareness of environmental impact, the new Lexus proposal could meet the expectations of an audience increasingly oriented towards sustainable mobility solutions. Let’s see then:

What will the new Lexus Lbx 2023 look like

Why Lbx 2023 matters to Lexus

What will the new Lexus Lbx 2023 look like

The next model Lexus LBX 2023 will be based on the GA-B platform also used by the Toyota Yaris Cross. But its design will be unique, with a rear characterized by a line of LED lights that wraps around the entire tailgate. The front will be distinguished by sharp headlights and an hourglass grille, a distinctive design element of all Lexus cars. The dimensions of the LBX will not differ much from those of the Toyota Yaris Cross, with a length of approximately 4.18 meters, width of 1.77 meters and height of 1.60 meters.

Compared to the Yaris Cross, the LBX will present differences in terms of alloy wheels, colors and interior trim, to give a touch of greater prestige to the Japanese crossover. As for the engines, it is possible that the LBX will adopt the same 1.5 full hybrid petrol units used in the Yaris Cross.

Today, all versions of the Toyota deliver 116PS of power, with the choice of front- or all-wheel drive variants. The match will be exclusively with a continuously variable automatic transmission. It is possible that Lexus will make some changes to differentiate its model, but at the moment no plug-in hybrid or all-electric versions have been announced.

Finally, regarding the prices, currently Toyota Yaris Cross it has a starting price of around 28,000 euros. It is assumed that the Lexus LBX could be offered with a price between 28,000 and 30,000 euros, but incentives could be applied that would make it available even at 25,000 euros.

Why Lbx 2023 matters to Lexus

Il new model Lexus LBX represents a progression of Lexus’ corporate strategy, focused on providing premium vehicles with advanced technology and a high-quality driving experience. With his sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology and sustainable approachthe LBX model aims to capture attention and emerge as one of the most interesting propositions in its market segment.

Currently, the Lexus product offering it is characterized by modern and sophisticated cars, mainly positioned in the high end of the market. The CT 200h model is the only exception, targeting a wider audience, although the passing of the years has reduced its appeal. Therefore, Lexus is believed to be considering developing a B-SUV with a bold and dynamic design, distancing itself from the Toyota Motor Corporation. Hence the strategic importance of Lexus LBX 2023which could be marketed at a price of around 30,000 euros.

The LBX designation chosen by Lexus does not follow the common alphanumeric scheme used by the brand for identify the segment and engine size of the models.

Two possible explanations are considered: it could be an exclusive model for the European market or it could be powered by electricity. Currently, these questions are still being studied and we need to wait for more information to have a definitive answer.