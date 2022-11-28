Home World New long-range missiles for Ukraine: the Pentagon evaluates the Boeing proposal
NEW YORK – The Pentagon is evaluating a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with new precision bombs, easy to build quickly, and capable of hitting Russian troops up to one hundred and fifty kilometers away. This news, revealed by the Reutersproves at least two things. First, the United States they remain determined to help Kievto put it in the best possible condition on the ground, if and when Putin he will take seriously the idea of ​​seeking a diplomatic solution to the war he is certainly not winning.

