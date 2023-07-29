New Maruti Suzuki Tour H1, the cheapest (but not only) city car of the Group for only 5 thousand euros

With the official presentation of the new model, reservations for the Maruti Suzuki Tour H1. This car weighs less than 3.5 tons than the well-known Alto K10, launched in 2023, but characterized by an even more spartan and minimal style.

The range of body colors includes three shades: Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver and Metallic Granite Grey, with the possibility of opting for an almost monochromatic finish. The front and rear bumpers are unpainted and there are no other color choices in the options list.

Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 presenta un’simple aesthetics, typical of vans. With a length of 3,530 mm, unlike European vans that sacrifice rear seats to create load space, the Tour H1 retains the rear bench seat with headrest and is offered in only three colors: silk silver metallic, granite gray metallic and arctic white .

Inside the cabin, the concept of a Spartan model is reflected in the absence of a display per l’infotainment and therefore also of a radio and in minimalist finishes. However, Maruti Suzuki has kept must-have features like digital speedometer, dual airbags, air conditioning and even 1 liter bottle holders on the door pockets.

As for the engine, Tour H1 offers two variants: the traditional 1.0-litre Suzuki K-Series petrol engine, with a power of 66 HP and a torque of 89 Nm, and a second natural gas-powered variant with a power of 56 HP and a torque of 82.1 Nm. in both cases, power is transmitted exclusively to the front axle via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is marketed in the Indian market at a list price slightly higher than 5,300 euros for the model with petrol engine and around 6,200 euros for the methane-powered version.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Tour H1 is however higher than the basic price list of the Alto K10, which starts at 4,480 euros in India. This relief was also highlighted by Carscoop.

