Seven people died in the massacre that took place this afternoon in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, California. CBS local network reports. The killer, arrested by the police, is called Zhao Chunli and is 67 years old.

In a note published by the White House, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has launched an appeal to Congress to “act quickly and bring to my table the Assault Weapons Ban”, a law that bans assault weapons .

The message refers to the massacre in Monterey Park, a suburb of Los Angeles, which took place on Saturday night, in which eleven people were killed and nine were injured, in an attack that took place at a Chinese New Year party. In the same hours that Biden launched his appeal to Congress, another massacre took place in California, this time south of San Francisco.