New massacre in the USA: the responsibility lies with those who cannot find an agreement to ban weapons

The massacre this time happened just a few steps away from my house Allen, a couple of kilometers or so behind my garden, following the state road n. 5 towards McKinney. Not that Allen is a violent citizen, far from it! In the almost twenty years of residence in Allen, the only violent death was that of a poor fellow who committed suicide at his house, right on my street: he didn’t even use a pistol, he hanged himself from a tree in the garden of he. I saw the sheriff’s car drive past my house, stop and drive into the house. I’m not curious; I learned later, from my sister, what had happened. But then in many years nothing more. We often left the house leaving the garage door wide open with all the stuff inside: garden tools, chairs and tables for barbecues, etc. Never missed anything!

And several times we also went in mall which will now be remembered for the massacre, but there are several others nearby. But this is new, modern, very popular and immense. The malls are all big, but this one was really brand new 6 years ago (when my wife and I repatriated to Italy) and someone said it was the biggest in the world (imagine if Texans can accept that there is something bigger elsewhere than what they have!). Dozens of shops of all kinds, restaurants, fast food, rides for children, etc. A real one amusement park, but most of the areas are covered and air-conditioned, making it a great gathering area for families in the area. Not only Allen though, on the contrary: reading the list of the 8 victims, 3 of whom are children (3-8 and 11 years old), they all come from Dallas or from towns surrounding Dallasnone of Allen.

This therefore suggests a total lack of personal, or at least specific, reasons in those who decide to carry out these absurd “slaughters”. They are therefore mentally ill, lunatics. Or of “out of mind”, people who, for some reason, are exasperated, or perhaps annihilated by the use of drugs. However, the love for weapons can be due, in many cases, to a kind of attraction for precision mechanical objects; as for watches, cars, motorcycles or, more recently, i mobile phones. Someone falls in love with these objects and keeps them at home, even more than one, as if they were treasures. If it were like this for everyone, after all, there would be nothing wrong with it.

Read Also Massacre in Texas, the long trail of blood: from Columbine to Sandy Hook. Biden: “Now action against the gun lobby”

The troubles come, however, when something in those brains no longer turns in the right way and they decide to see those “jewels” of mechanics at work … before they die. Yes, because I am convinced that these wretches know it well, that in America no guards or sheriffs will try to capture him alive (at their own risk) after he’s killed someone. There are, of course, also some who are really “mentally disturbed” and it would therefore be possible, by adopting adequate legislation, to detect them and limit their possession at least of automatic weapons. Exactly what the Democrats had been hoping to agree on since Obama’s time. The freedom to own and bear arms is enshrined in the Constitution, so it is impossible to change it without the agreement of the Republicans, who instead are strongly supported legally by the NRA (National Rifle Association) – the very powerful arms manufacturers closely linked to the Republican Party.

Even where Democrats are in the majority, that majority is always insufficient to reach the quorum needed to change the Constitution. But now that the massacres are following each other at an increasing pace and that they strike with incredible indifference even innocent children (20 children on Christmas Eve 2012 in Sandy Hook, Newton, Connecticut school; 21 children in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022; 3 other children, still in Texas, a few days ago) I would say it is completely useless to try again to convince them shame on you co-authors of so many “massacres of innocents” to give in. The real killers aren’t those poor idiots who shoot, they’re the ones who do everything to avoid finally reaching an agreement. Let a strong organization therefore be organised, also on a global level campagna who takes steps to show these slothfuls what they really are when, looking in the mirror, they see their hands and their faces stained with the blood of those poor innocent children, who died to support the vice of some unconscious who has money to throw away for support the manufacturers of death.