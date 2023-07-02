New Measures Announced by Villa Clara Government to Improve Fuel Availability and Sales

Title: Villa Clara Implements New Measures to Enhance Fuel Availability

Date: July 1, 2023

The Government of Villa Clara province has recently introduced new measures aimed at improving the accessibility and efficiency of fuel supply to the population. These changes, effective immediately, will affect the quantity of gasoline and diesel that can be purchased, as well as the designated points of sale.

In an effort to streamline the process and ensure fair distribution, gasoline sales will now be increased through the Ticket platform. According to the new regulations, car owners will be able to purchase a maximum of 30 liters of gasoline, while motorcycles will be limited to 10 liters. State scooters will see an increase of up to 20 liters, and the University route will be permitted to purchase up to 25 liters. Additionally, cars affiliated with the Taxi Cuba agency will be eligible for a maximum of 30 liters.

To inform registered users about their turn and location for fuel purchase, the Ticket platform will send notifications regarding the designated service center.

While most service centers will maintain their operations as usual, it should be noted that in Santa Clara, car owners are required to visit “The truck driver.” Motorcycles, on the other hand, will need to go to “The pines” for fuel sales.

The prohibition on filling fuel into containers or tanks of any kind remains in effect, with strict enforcement expected.

The Government of Villa Clara emphasizes that the increase in fuel availability for scooters and cubataxis is a crucial step towards improving transportation for the population.

In regards to diesel fuel, the Ticket platform will now be utilized for individual sales. Consequently, trucks will be able to purchase up to 100 liters, while cars will be limited to 40 liters. Private carriers with an operating license within their municipality of residence will be allowed to acquire a daily maximum of the same amount.

To monitor and ensure compliance, state transport inspectors will be present at each service center to record and control the required documents for fuel delivery.

In an effort to bolster food production, the cooperative sector and peasants will be assigned a specific fuel quota. The distribution of this fuel will be handled by the Municipal Administration Councils (CAM).

It is important to note that the supply of fuel to vital services for the public in the defined service centers will remain a top priority in the province.

The Government of Villa Clara advises that these measures will remain in effect as long as logistical and availability conditions allow. Changes to the distribution cycles will be gradually implemented as the situation evolves, aiming for a return to normalcy.

For any inquiries or concerns, individuals can contact the Provincial Government of Villa Clara at the provided telephone number 42 211868, available from 8 AM to 5 PM.

The province looks forward to the effective implementation of these measures and the positive impact they are expected to have on fuel availability and distribution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

