New measures of the Italian government for May 1 | Info

The Italian authorities approved measures to create jobs and increase wages, and reduced benefits for the socially disadvantaged.

The government of Italian Prime Minister Đorđe Meloni is rregulations made it easier for companies to form employment contracts that last between 12 and 24 months and reduced social assistance with the aim of encouraging more capable people to find work.

According to the draft law, which was seen by Reuters, allocations for the poor aged 18 to 59 will be reduced from 550 euros per family to 350 euros with participation in job training programs.

Poorer families, pensioners or disabled people will have a slightly higher income of 500 euros per month, with a maximum period of 30 months.

Rome also set aside about three billion euros for the so-called tax difference, which is the amount between what the employer pays and what the worker receives, but only for those who earn about 35,000 euros annually.

Meloni pointed out that tax reductions amount to 100 euros per month.

“I am proud that this Government has chosen to celebrate May 1st with actions, not words”emphasized Meloni.

The government also promised to solve the birth rate crisis and canceled taxes on various compensations for this year to employees with children, up to a maximum of 3,000 euros per employee.

Meloni also introduced additional tax reliefs, which are in effect until December, for employers who hire people who are young or not studying, and whose number has reached record levels in Italy compared to other EU members.

