New Mexico Police Go to Wrong House and Kill Man- TV Courier

The family of the victim, the American Robert Dotson, is demanding that the agents involved be charged with murder

(LaPresse) A man, Robert Dotson, was accidentally killed by the police. It happened on April 5 in Farmington, New Mexico, United States. Officers got the wrong address of the house they were supposed to break into after a report of domestic violence. As the bodycams show, they first knocked on the door and then asked for confirmation of the address from the switchboard which, however, would appear to have indicated another house, the one across the street. But when Dotson opened the door there was nothing to do: the police immediately opened fire, killing him. The victim’s family is now calling for the officers involved to be charged with murder and for the police chief to step down. They also want the New Mexico District Attorney and Attorney General to investigate other similar cases involving the Farmington Police Department. (Lapresse)

April 21, 2023 – Updated April 21, 2023, 12:34 am

