New Moon in Cancer 2023 astrologer Vladimir Vlajić | Magazine | Horoscope

Astrologer Vladimir Vlajić reveals what will happen to us from July 17 to 23, 2023!

“New Moon in Cancer – everything is emotional and exaggerated. It is an aspect of emotional turmoil and a lot of questioning, looking back. At the end of the week, Venus will go retrograde. So, we are all drawn to draw lines and invite some people back into our lives, in order to define relationships. It’s a bit of a busy week, for some more difficult, for some less difficult,” began astrologer Vladimir Vlajić in the show “150 minutes” on Prva and added:

“Venus retrograde will be a look back. It relates to finances and the emotional segment. There will only be madness. What I have to say is that the hypersensitive Moon will mostly affect Aries, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces. They will be the most affected,” explained the astrologer, and then provided a detailed forecast for all horoscope signs in the coming week.

FORECAST FOR ALL SIGNS OF THE HOROSCOPE

“Regarding Aries in the sign and subsign, they should take care of the respiratory organs in the health segment. They will be busy planning the expansion of their family, buying real estate or moving, even to another place. They have the wind at their backs. On Thursday and Friday, there will be an upheaval both on the business and personal level. Direct communication will start, free people will express their love to someone. The whole week, especially the middle, is great for making new business deals and communicating with strangers.

Regarding Bikova in the health segment, everything is good. In the private field, some hesitation follows, especially for those who are under the sign of Taurus. Some new person has appeared or will appear, possibly from the past. This applies to both the busy and the free. As far as work is concerned, this is a week of important paperwork solutions. A great week for those who are engaged in private business, and others will work a lot. The possibility of some breakdown and damage in the house.

Gemini they may have stomach problems. Busy people plan a trip together, while free people have the opportunity to meet someone on the road or through social networks. As far as the business part is concerned, everything related to women is good. An ideal week for those who plan to start a business related to women. Gemini in the sign will profit through women, through them. Gemini in the sign wants to exchange something more serious for real estate and place of residence.

Crabs, especially Račice, are planning family expansion, real estate, pregnancy. They are very emotional. The stomach is sensitive to health. Those who are busy will be in a very romantic mood, emotions will be exaggerated. For singles, love is on the way, possibly with someone who is younger or youthful. An influx of money follows, especially on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They can make important business negotiations at the weekend.

Lions is a sensitive spine, and in the emotional part they are somewhat mute. There are aspects for secret connections, relationships, both for singles and busy people. However, busy people will have attention from their partners at the end of the week, so they will leave flirting aside. A great week for Leos who are in important positions and those who are engaged in creative work. They will have the opportunity to do something big. They will be in the center of attention, and during the weekend they can expect money.

Device in the sign they should take care of blood pressure. I have to warn them about affairs, learning about some scandals, this also applies to those who are under the sign of Virgo. Virgos should rely on their intuition and be very careful during this week. They will work hard, especially those who are in contact with people. At the end of the week, everyone who works with strangers will shine.

Vague are somewhat nervous throughout the week. This affects their health segment. Old love is knocking on their door, especially at the end of this week. Busy can activate old plans. In the business segment, they get help from friends. Libras who are out of work can make a final deal. Scorpios are in good health. This is the best week for Scorpios who were married and are currently starting a new love story. For everyone else, it is a harmonious period without imbalance. Scorpios in the sign are in good business stories that are promising, there is a favorable aspect of teamwork.

Code Strelcheva in the sign and subsign there will be a sensitive stomach. They will flirt and attract a lot, and those in the sign will have a winning combination. They have chosen a lot, and now they will make a final choice, especially at the end of the week. The busy ones will demand more attention from their partners. The possibility of judicial dismissals and cooperation with foreigners. Capricorns they should take care of bones and joints. The emotional segment is excellent for the trip, the partnership moment is quite well emphasized. Not the best week for singles. With Capricorns in the sign, the business segment is excellent for public appearances, leadership, and important meetings.

Aquarius in the sign they should take care of the stomach. As for the emotional segment, Aquarius in the sign and subsign can expect serious changes during the weekend. This will be a stormy period and serious events. Meeting a person from the past or a person with a big age difference will definitely interest them. If not during the weekend, then next week. This is an important week for Aquarians who are engaged in private business, they will make a success.

Fish they should take care of the spine. There is a possibility of pregnancy in busy Pisces, but also in free ones. Take care if you don’t want it right now. They are busy in the romantic phase. The first three days of this week are excellent for Pisces who are engaged in service activities, they will have the opportunity to lead. They will be in the spotlight, it’s a good week for them.

