Chilling incident at Louis Armstrong New Orleans airport. A 26-year-old woman, Jermani Thompson, died after her hair got stuck in the baggage conveyor mechanism. She was an employee of the American airport.

A terrible scene, last Tuesday, August 30th. Around 10 pm Jermani Thompson was working on loading and unloading baggage after a Frontier Airlines flight landed. She is reconstructing the exact dynamics of the tragedy: the woman’s long black hair was trapped and she was dragged by the mechanical carpet.

The shouts attracted some colleagues, but it was not possible to stop the mechanism. The woman was rushed to hospital, but she died shortly after from her injuries. “We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends in the best possible way,” she says in a statement from the company she worked for. “We express our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a member of our ground handling business partner’s team at the international airport,” said a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines. Our thoughts go out to her family and her loved ones in this difficult time. “