new rate hikes in July

breaking latest news – “The overall impact of rate increases decided since last July, equal to 400 basis points, has not yet been fully implemented. But our work is not finished yet. Barring a material change in the inflation outlook, we will continue to raise rates in July“. This was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, in her speech on the occasion of the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023 on the theme “Macroeconomic stabilization in a context of volatile inflation”, in Sintra, Portugal.

“Significant progress, but don’t let your guard down”

“We have made significant progress. But in the face of the persistence of the inflationary process we cannot let our guard down and we cannot yet declare victory”. This was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, in her speech on the occasion of the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023 on the theme “Macroeconomic stabilization in a context of volatile inflation”, in Sintra, Portugal. “As Helen Keller wrote: “Our worst enemies are not belligerent circumstances, but hesitant minds“Lagarde added.

Tajani: “His statements disappoint”

“I don’t think it’s in the interest of growth to keep raising interest rates, especially I don’t agree with announcements that are made well in advance”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, speaking at the X National Confederal Congress of Confsal.

“On the interest rate increase”, he added, “I was a little disappointed by the statement by President Lagarde who announced today that rates will also increase in the month of July, because we are suffering from inflation which is not due to an internal fact, our inflation is caused in a particular way by the war on our borders. Today, increasing the cost of money means putting companies in difficulty”.

