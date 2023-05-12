New Rc cars and motorbikes on consumption really on the way with the first offers, you pay only when you use the vehicles

More and more Italian citizens are adopting the pay-for-use approach or payment for the use of their own Rc car a motorcycle. This formula provides for the payment of a personalized premium proportional to the number of kilometers you plan to travel with your vehicle over the course of the year. If the user expects to travel a large number of kilometers, this option would not be the most appropriate choice. But if the car is only used on weekends or for short trips, then this method is an affordable and effective solution. Let’s dig into the details:

How the liability insurance for cars and motorbikes works

First offers and TPL costs for cars and motorcycles on consumption

How the liability insurance for cars and motorbikes works

Limited mileage car insurance is more convenient for those who travel to the max 5,000 kilometers a year and it can also be an advantageous choice for those traveling up to 10,000. For those who exceed this threshold, the traditional motor liability policy would be more advantageous. This type of policy provides for the payment of a fixed portion of the premium as a guarantee and a variable portion based on the kilometers actually traveled during the year. The insurance company must be informed of the exact number of kilometers traveled by the driver, and for this purpose a black box is installed in the car, ie a device capable of recording information relating to the vehicle, including the kilometers travelled.

This type of policy, known as pay-as-you-drive, provides for a fee proportionate to the use of the vehicle. The policyholder pays a fixed portion of the premium as a guarantee for the entire duration of the policy, and then a variable portion based on the kilometers actually travelled, detected by the black box. This type of policy is particularly recommended for those who use their vehicle little, for example to move around the city every day from home to work, or for those who own a secondary car used only during the weekend or for short trips out of town.

First offers and TPL costs for cars and motorcycles on consumption

Consumption car insurance provides a initial cost calculated on the basis of the total number of estimated kilometers by the driver for the whole year. The mileage recorder, i.e. the black box, confirms or possibly corrects the count made by the driver. The variable part of the premium, which is paid on the basis of the kilometers actually travelled, includes pre-established consumption bands. Initially, the driver must select the range that best matches his annual mileage forecast and pay a fixed fee based on that estimate. If the car then travels more kilometers than expected, additional costs will be charged.

The BeRebel app, owned by Unipol allows you to customize pay as you go car insurance and simulate the cost. The insurance, which can be easily renewed every month, reimburses damage caused by natural events and guarantees roadside assistance in the event of an accident. If the driver loses the key, he is reimbursed. The insurance premium consists of a minimum fixed amount at the beginning of the month and a possible variable adjustment at the end of the month, based on the kilometers travelled. The device, supplied free of charge, allows you to track the kilometers traveled and evaluate the driver’s driving style.

Porsche introduced usage-based car insurance in Germany. Offered by Porsche Versicherungsdienst, a division of Porsche Financial Services, Porsche Car Policy Flex takes into account the individual mileage of the customer, who pays a basic monthly fee and an additional premium for each kilometer travelled. No upfront payment is required, billing occurs at the end of the month and the policy can be canceled on a monthly basis. You also don’t need to report to the insurance company if your mileage changes.

Assigeco offers a further economic solution compared to traditional annual insurance, called Datafolio. The insurance policy covers 100% against any type of mobility accident, costs a few cents per kilometer and is paid only when the owner of the vehicle, be it a car or a motorbike, is on the road. Payment is made via a mobile application, without the need for insurance brokerage. The application automatically detects the kilometers covered during the journey and calculates the insurance premium at the end of the journey.