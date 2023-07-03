New Refugee Program for Non-Mexican Asylum Seekers in Mexico Discussed by US and Mexican Officials

US and Mexican officials are in discussions over a new refugee program for non-Mexican asylum seekers waiting in Mexico, according to four anonymous sources. The program would be open to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who are currently in Mexico, with the requirement that they prove their presence before June 6. It is important to note that no final decision has been made on the matter, and the number of individuals who could benefit from the program remains uncertain.

Over the past few years, hundreds of thousands of migrants from these four nations have traversed Mexico en route to the United States, placing strain on the resources of both countries and creating political pressure for President Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024. The proposed plan would allow eligible migrants to enter the US through the refugee resettlement program, which is typically only available to applicants outside of the country.

Unlike most immigrants who apply for asylum after entering the United States, refugees have immediate access to work authorization and government benefits, such as housing and employment assistance. Additionally, refugees using the resettlement program can apply for permanent residency within a year, providing more stability compared to other options. To be approved, they must demonstrate persecution based on race, religion, nationality, social group affiliation, or political opinion.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry stated that it maintains ongoing communication with the United States to expand labor mobility and refugee protection, but no specific agreement has been reached as of yet.

This proposed program is part of President Biden’s wider immigration strategy, aimed at providing legal avenues for migrants to enter the United States and dissuading illegal border crossings. Other initiatives include allowing migrants waiting in Mexico to apply for asylum through a smartphone app and applying for entry via air travel for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans with American sponsors. However, these routes do not offer the same benefits as the refugee program, nor a direct path to permanent residency and eventual citizenship.

In April, the Biden administration announced a goal of admitting 40,000 refugees from Latin America and the Caribbean in fiscal years 2023 and 2024, double the previous target. However, as of May 31, only 3,400 refugees had arrived, indicating that the pace must accelerate significantly to meet the goal. Concerns have been raised by refugee advocates that the focus on Latin America could slow down the processing of refugees from other regions who are already awaiting approval.

The potential program being discussed is described as a “Priority Two” refugee program, similar to the one established for Afghans in 2021. Such programs enable specific groups to directly apply for refugee status without the need for a referral from the United Nations.

While discussions are ongoing, Mexico has expressed significant concerns, particularly regarding the strain the program may place on the country’s limited resources to deal with migrants. Another concern is the processing location for the immigrants. Using existing US consular facilities could be feasible, but establishing a new center in Mexico for this purpose would be politically tense.

The decisions regarding the program will also require the involvement of Mexico’s next foreign minister, Alicia Bárcena, who has yet to be confirmed for the position.

This article was compiled by Reuters journalists Ted Hesson in Washington and Dave Graham in Mexico City, with additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

