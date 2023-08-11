New Regulations Allow for Facilitation of Imports of Animal-Based Food Products in Cuba

New Rules Facilitate Imports of Animal-Origin Food in Cuba

The National Center for Animal Health (Cenasa) of Cuba has recently announced updates to the rules regarding the facilitation of imports of food of animal origin by travelers and natural persons. The new norm, which came into effect on August 1, has been published on the official website of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG).

Under the updated regulations, imports of products of animal origin will now be temporarily facilitated for travelers and natural persons, allowing them to bring into the country products that have previously been regulated or prohibited for human consumption. However, it is important to note that such regulation may be resumed later when indicated by the MINAG authorities.

Cenasa has provided a list of the products that can now be imported since August 1. This includes canned meat of bovines and pigs, canned meat of birds, as well as fresh, frozen, dehydrated, or salted meats, edible offal, and semi-processed meat products. Nugget and other breaded products, raw sausages, salamis, spreadable pasta, raw ham, bacon, and other fermented raw products are also allowed. Additionally, semi-cooked and vacuum-packed products of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, and avian origin can be imported. Non-commercial pet food that contains poultry, pork, fish, and vegetables as a protein base is also permitted.

However, there are certain products that may not be imported under any circumstances. These include fluid milk and milk derivatives not pasteurized, fresh meats and their cuts with bone, meats from wildlife, raw chicken breading, and pet foods containing ruminant meals.

It is crucial for imported products to arrive in the country fully packaged, from recognized brands, and properly labeled without any breakage in the packaging. Failure to comply with these rules will result in confiscation and incineration of the products.

These new regulations aim to streamline the import process for food of animal origin in Cuba, providing greater convenience for travelers and natural persons. It is important for individuals to familiarize themselves with the updated rules to ensure compliance and avoid any complications during the importation process.

