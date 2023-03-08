According to the New York Times, new intelligence information reviewed by U.S. officials shows that a pro-Ukrainian group attacked the Nord Stream gas pipeline last September.

According to the media report on the 7th of this month, U.S. officials stated that they have no evidence that Ukrainian President Zelensky or other senior Ukrainian officials were involved in the natural gas pipeline explosion.

On September 26 last year, the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany exploded in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Both countries concluded it was a deliberate bombing, but did not say who might have been responsible.

The US and NATO claimed the pipeline attack was an “act of sabotage”, while Russia accused the West of carrying it out. But neither side provided corresponding evidence.

New intelligence information reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that the perpetrators behind the sabotage were “opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” according to The New York Times, but fails to specify who the group was, or by whom. The operation was organized and funded because it required the participation of skilled divers and explosives experts.

The New York Times, citing U.S. officials, said those involved may have been citizens of Ukraine or Russia, and that no one was American or British.

The New York Times said officials were divided on the importance of the new information, but said the intelligence information added to their optimism that U.S. intelligence agencies and their partners in Europe will be able to find more information , to allow them to draw conclusions about the perpetrators.

“Absolutely no involvement”

Denmark, Germany and Sweden, which are leading the investigation into the attack, said last month that their investigations were not yet complete.

The United States and the United Kingdom said on the 7th of this month that they were waiting for the results of these investigations.

White House spokesman John Kirby said, “We need to wait for these investigations to be concluded before we should consider what follow-up actions are appropriate or inappropriate.”

Germany said on the 7th that it had taken note of the New York Times report but that its own investigation had not yet reached a conclusion. Meanwhile, Zelensky’s top aide, Mikhailo Podolak, said Kiev had “absolutely no involvement” in the bombing and had no knowledge of what happened.

“The New York Times” pointed out that any suggestion that Ukraine was directly or indirectly involved in this operation could damage the delicate relationship between Ukraine and Germany and “will weaken the German public’s support for high energy prices in the name of solidarity.” “.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Kristensson declined to comment on the report at a news conference in Stockholm.

“Sweden is conducting a preliminary investigation, so I’m not going to comment on the reports,” Kristerson told reporters later on Monday.

The New York Times report came as German public broadcaster and Die Zeit reported on the 7th that German authorities were able to identify the vessel used in the sabotage, but failed to release the source. .

German media reported that a group of five men and a woman used forged passports to charter a yacht from a Poland-based company owned by Ukrainian citizens. But they said the nationality of the perpetrator was not yet known.

Investigators found traces of explosives on board the yacht, which the group took from Rostock, Germany, on Sept. 6, according to German media reports. They also reported that intelligence information suggested a pro-Ukrainian group may have been behind the attack, but German authorities have yet to find any such evidence.

In the absence of a clear suspect, international intelligence officials have not ruled out the possibility that it was a “false flag” operation aimed at linking the attack to Ukraine, according to German media reports.

“Appalling crime”

In Moscow, a Kremlin spokesman said media coverage of the Nord Stream attack was a distraction and continued to call for an urgent and transparent investigation.

“Obviously, the creators of the attack wanted to divert the attention of the outside world. Obviously, this is a kind of cooperation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

“How can U.S. officials assume anything without an investigation?”

Peskov added, “We are still not allowed to participate in the relevant investigation. Just a few days ago, we received instructions from the Danes and the Swedes on this matter.”

“It’s not just a rare event. It’s more like a heinous crime.”

Russia submitted a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council last month that, if passed, would have called on U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to launch an independent international investigation into the attack and those responsible .

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said that media reports on the 7th made Russia’s actions in the UN Security Council “very timely”. The resolution goes to a vote.”

In February of this year, senior American investigative reporter Seymour Hersh reported that the United States was behind the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and Norway provided help for the operation.

Hersh’s report, which cited anonymous sources, has been condemned by the White House as “pure fiction.”