New Resolutions in Cuban Customs: Streamlining Procedures for Merchandise Handling

The Cuban government has recently introduced three new resolutions aimed at streamlining and clarifying customs processes for travelers and companies operating in the country. Resolution 341/2023 has made key adjustments to the procedures for the legal abandonment of merchandise, including establishing a 30-day deadline for customs clearance and emphasizing the responsibility of operators in delivering cleared goods. Detailed procedures for notification and formalization have also been put in place, as well as an emphasis on the responsibilities of natural and legal persons in the legal abandonment process.

Resolution 342/2023 focuses on the ease of reboarding, detailing the requirements and conditions for requesting and authorizing the reshipment of merchandise. It specifies goods that are not eligible for reshipment, as well as placing the responsibility for managing procedures and covering expenses on the applicant. Specific deadlines and formalities for the request and authorization of reboarding have also been established.

Lastly, Resolution 343/2023 addresses control in special events, providing regulations for the authorization of merchandise intended for large-scale events such as fairs, exhibitions, and congresses. It details the obligations, requirements, and formalities for the temporary importation and exhibition of merchandise, as well as the option to submit applications and authorizations in digital or printed format. The resolution also defines deadlines for temporary importation and the responsibilities of event sponsors and customs regime holders.

These regulatory changes are crucial in ensuring compliance with customs regulations and are aimed at facilitating and improving trade processes in Cuban territory.

