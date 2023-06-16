Home » New right-wing government in Finland: Petteri Orpo forms coalition with ultranationalist Party of Finns
New right-wing government in Finland: Petteri Orpo forms coalition with ultranationalist Party of Finns

New right-wing government in Finland: Petteri Orpo forms coalition with ultranationalist Party of Finns

Petteri Orpothe Conservative leader of the National Coalition Party (Ncp) emerged victorious from the elections of last April 2, has tightened a new one agreement of government With the’extreme right of the Party of Finnsalso involving the two minor parties of the Cristiano Democrats and gods Popular.

The coalition agreement comes later weeks of negotiations, during which Orpo had also presented a list of 24 questions to the parties, in order to map their positions and identify the basis of the future coalition. In the elections, Orpo’s party had in fact come out with one narrow majority of the 20,8%a breath above the 20,1%obtained from the right-wing nationalist Party of Finns, stamp eurosceptic e anti-immigration. Ai Social Democrats of the former prime minister Sanna Marin had touched the 19,9% of preferences, with a turn to the right by the electorate which is the most evident figure to come out of the last political consultations in the Scandinavian country.

The new coalition should now prepare to present the programme, for which a cut to public spending and a close on reception policiesin addition to the probable easing of the engagements environmental. Petteri Orpo said he was proud of the program and the outcome of the negotiations. “All questions have been answered,” he told reporters.

