New riots in Athens, hooligans create chaos | Sport

Passions do not subside in Athens, the Greek police and AEK fans once again clashed on the streets of the city.

“Like a motorcycle gang, at least twenty scooters, each with two young fans, appeared on the main street of Leof. Dekelias. They passed right by us with the sound of engines, panicked honking and noise. The waiter of the cafe “Route 69″ across the street peered cautiously head and took out his mobile phone. The melee took place in a few seconds. The fans hit the cars of the drivers at the traffic lights trying to pass, and one part of them ran a red light with screeching tires through the transition at the beginning of New Philadelphia at full throttle.” it is stated in the text of “Jutarnji list”.

Greek media write that 11 AEK fans were arrested during the mentioned action, and ten police cars and three ambulances took part in the pursuit. “About 20 police officers with batons drawn were chasing after them on motorbikes. The loud noise and crowding of the engine caused a blockage at the pedestrian crossing. The fans scattered in several directions, and several police motorbikes managed to turn a scooter with two fans off the road. The motorbike overturned and they were surrounded by at least 10 policemen and were left lying on the floor where they fell. They were handcuffed, they sat with their backs against the wall, and 10 minutes later they were taken away in police cars,” reads the text of this Croatian media. As a reminder, the postponed duel between Dinamo and AEK is scheduled for August 15 at 8 p.m.



SHOCK – HOOLIGANS ARE CAUSING CHAOS AGAIN IN ATHENS: Police rush on motorcycles in the neighborhood where a fan was killed!

