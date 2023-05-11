New rockets and raids, the conflict in Gaza does not stop

Despite rumors of a possible ceasefire, rockets from Gaza into southern Israel and Israeli air force attacks against Islamic Jihad targets in the Palestinian enclave continue. According to the latest data, this morning 13 rockets and several mortar shells were fired from Gaza causing limited material damage and no casualties. On the other hand, the attacks on the Strip continued throughout the morning on positions and rocket launch sites of the Jihad.

So far 547 rockets have been launched from Gaza towards Israel while 166 Islamic Jihad targets have been hit by the Israeli air force in the Strip. The military spokesman made it known according to which of the rockets fired, 124 (1 out of 5) fell inside Gaza. 394 – continued the spokesman – entered Israeli territory and of these 175 were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

Meanwhile, Israel eliminates other military leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The latest incident was when the Jewish state army shot and killed Ahmed Abu Daka, deputy commander of the Jihad missile unit. Daka was hit in a building in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip where there are also four other wounded. Daka is the fifth member of the military wing of the Jihad killed since the start of hostilities.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, quoted by the media, gave instructions to the army to prepare “a series of further operations” on the Strip and to be ready for other launches arriving from Gaza. According to Israeli public radio, a delegation is arriving from Egypt to discuss a possible truce whose terms are still to be defined.

And on this issue, the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt have called for an end to the violence between Israel and the militants in Gaza, who have been exchanging heavy fire for three days. “The carnage must stop now,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after hosting talks with her counterparts. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said that “negative developments must stop, peace must be revived”.

But Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry admitted that Cairo’s mediation efforts have so far failed for a ceasefire in Gaza. “Despite our strenuous efforts, these have not yielded the desired results,” said Shoukry as reported by the site of the Egyptian newspaper Youm 7. “I confirm that Egyptian efforts continue, despite the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, both with the two sides in conflict with the international community, to restore calm and with the aim of resuming the political process”, said the head of Egyptian diplomacy again.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military spokesman reported that four Palestinian civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed yesterday by defective rockets fired by Islamic Jihad from Gaza towards Israel and instead fell in the Strip. According to the spokesman, more than one hundred rockets fell yesterday in the Strip. Gaza meanwhile has updated to 25 Palestinians dead in two days of fighting, 80 wounded.

