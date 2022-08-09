Home World New round of Iran nuclear deal Vienna talks concluded, Iran negotiating team will return to Tehran – yqqlm
New round of Iran nuclear deal Vienna talks concluded, Iran negotiating team will return to Tehran

New round of Iran nuclear deal Vienna talks concluded, Iran negotiating team to return to Tehran

CCTV News Client According to Iranian media reports, on August 8, local time, a new round of Vienna talks aimed at lifting the US sanctions against Iran and all parties re-implementing the Iran nuclear agreement ended. The Iranian negotiating team will return to Tehran on the same day.

IRNA quoted a senior Iranian diplomat as saying that in this round of talks, Iran and the United States shared their respective positions and “made some progress on some issues”. Intensive talks and consultations were held on the remaining issues to ensure that Iran’s concerns were met.

The diplomat revealed that in the past few days, the EU’s Deputy Secretary-General for External Action Moura had put forward some ideas to the parties on these remaining issues. Iran has received these ideas and communicated initial feedback and considerations to the EU, but these issues A comprehensive review is still required, and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will convey additional comments and considerations to relevant domestic authorities. He added that there is no doubt that Iran’s basic principle is to protect its own interests, and ensuring that the United States‘ commitments are always fulfilled and that the United States‘ illegal behavior is prevented from repeating itself is the most concerned issue of the negotiating team.

