Zelensky, 43 deaths in raids during the week, 14 at the weekend

At least 43 people were killed in the Russian bombing of Zaporizhzhia in south-east Ukraine this week. This was stated by the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The latest toll speaks of 14 deaths at the end of the week. Russian missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia “have killed at least 43 people since October 3, this week alone,” Zelensky said in his evening speech.