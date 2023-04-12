The new list of sanctions was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverley.

Izvor: Profimedia/Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley today announced a new list of sanctions targeting those who knowingly helped Russian oligarchs, and who are already on the sanctioned list, to hide their wealth through complicated financial networks, reports Sky news.

Faced with unprecedented international sanctions, imposed in response to Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, with more than £18bn worth of assets frozen in the UK alone, oligarchs rushed to protect their wealth, with the help of financial “fixers”, offshore companies, front companies, and even using their own family members, says the announcement of the British government. Among those sanctioned are Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vasiliades, two Cypriot professional helpers, who supported prominent oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov.

Ioannides is responsible for putting together the dubious offshore structure, which Abramovich used to hide assets worth more than £760m, before being sanctioned over Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Vassiliades, a Cypriot lawyer, is at the center of a network of trusts and offshore companies, linking Usmanova and the ‘Sutton Place Estate’.

“We are tightening the ring around the Russian elite and those who are trying to help them hide the money, which they are using for war purposes. There is no place for them to hide. We will continue to prevent them from accessing the assets that they thought they had successfully hidden. Together with its international partners, the UK will continue to punish those who support the war. We will not stop until Putin stops” said British Foreign Secretary Cleverley.

The package of sanctions published today also affects a number of family members of other oligarchs, who were used as intermediaries to hide wealth. The United Kingdom, together with its international partners, continues to strengthen the unprecedented sanctions introduced to limit Russia’s capacity to wage this illegal war, the British government said in a statement.

(WORLD)