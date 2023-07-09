New scandal at the BBC: “45 thousand euros to a minor in exchange for his porn photos”. Star presenter suspended

LONDON – A new storm is looming over the BBC, the glorious British public network. The tabloid Sun found that a “star TV presenter” would have credited up to 37,000 pounds to a 17-year-old (almost 45,000 euros) to have him send erotic or pornographic photos of the boy.

The anonymous face of Bbc has been suspended, “it will not appear on the air for the days to come”, reads an official statement, while the broadcaster has opened an internal investigation.

