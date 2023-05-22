New searches will begin in Portugal on Tuesday linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

On Tuesday 23 May new research will be launched in the case of Madeleine McCann, the British girl whose traces went missing on the evening of 3 May 2007 in a residence in Praia da Luz, in southern Portugal, where she was on holiday with her family . The search will be conducted near a dam on the Arade River about fifty kilometers from where McCann had disappeared, at the request of the German police who have been investigating Christian Brückner for some time, who according to investigators may have played a role in the girl’s disappearance .

The news was widespread by Portuguese newspapers, but has not yet been confirmed by the country’s police. However, the German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters handling the case he said a BBC News that a brief press release will be issued on Tuesday, with confirmations on the start of the research which will take at least a couple of days to be carried out.

Brückner is in prison in Germany on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in Portugal in 2005, but has always denied any involvement in McCann’s disappearance. Brückner lived near the resort where the McCann family was on holiday in 2007 and for this reason, according to Wolters, he could be involved in the case.

The latest searches on Madeleine McCann in Portugal date back to last 2014, when the British police had inspected the area where she was last seen before disappearing.