New sentence for Igor the Russian in Spain, the threats found in the cell: “I will come back and look for each of you”

“Time is just a window, death is just a door. I will come back and look for each one of you”. Igor the Russian, or the 41-year-old Serbian Norbert Feher, is again being talked about with terror. Just a few months ago he stabbed an officer in prison in Madrid with a tile, and has now been sentenced to four years in Spain, where he has been held since December 2017, for assaulting five operators and an official from Duenas prison , in Palencia in the region of Castile and Leon, in April 2021. The man, sentenced to life imprisonment after a triple murder in Aragon in 2017, carried out while he was wanted for the murders in Italy of David Fabbri e Valerio Verri, as reported by Resto del Carlino, did not even appear before the court of Palencia, given that the penalty was in fact negotiated with an agreement between the parties. The convict is in the penitentiary of Huelva, in Andalusia, the fifth that hosts him because he was repeatedly transferred due to his violent behavior. Inside the cell where Igor had sharpened the tile later used as a dagger, the prison police also discovered three sheets written by the Serbian. One read, in Spanish, the phrase “first part completed”; the second was a page entirely covered in zeros and ones, perhaps some sort of binary code; but the third was written in Italian. “Time is just a window, death is just a door. I will come back and look for each one of you”.

Before his capture in Spain, Feher had been at the center of a manhunt that had opened in Emilia-Romagna after the murders of the bartender Davide Fabbri and the voluntary ecology guard Valerio Verri. For several days the men of the special forces had beaten the area between the provinces of Bologna and Ferrara, without finding any trace of the killer. After a daring escape, during which Feher would also change several identities, he reappeared in Spain seven months later, where he stormed a farm, injuring the owner and the blacksmith who caught him red-handed. Later he moved to the town of Andorra and during a robbery he killed a shepherd. Two agents of the Civil Guard rushed to the scene, who worked in a team dedicated to investigating thefts in rural areas: both, despite being equipped with bulletproof vests, were killed by Feher, who stole their service weapons. Feher was finally arrested by the Spanish authorities in Mirambel on December 15, 2017, after a car accident during yet another escapewhich left him unconscious, after eight months on the run from the murder committed in Italy.