After the United States, it’s up to Canada, in what is now becoming an international emergency. Shortly after 5pm on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that a North American Aerospace Defense Command F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified object flying over national airspace in the Yukon Territory area. Also in this case, as happened on Friday for the vehicle hit by the Americans in Alaska, the military authorities did not clarify whether it was another spy balloon and whether it belonged to China. The new episode, however, raises the concern about what is happening, and why right now.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

The unidentified object was discovered by NORAD, which is jointly operated by the United States and Canada. However, since the sighting took place over the national territory of Ottawa, Trudeau had the task of deciding how to react, after talking about it with President Biden. “I ordered – said the premier – to shoot down an unidentified object that had violated Canadian airspace. An American F-22 fighter jet hit it over the Yukon”. In a statement, NORAD said it had positively identified the vehicle and hit it, but did not explain what it was and who it belonged to. The pilots involved verified that there were no personnel on board the object, and then proceeded with the attack. The debris fell in Canadian territory and therefore, in agreement with Washington, this time Ottawa is taking care of recovering it.

The dynamics and explanation are identical to those used by the Pentagan on Saturday, after shooting down another unidentified vehicle off the coast of Alaska. In that case, however, the US military had clarified that the vehicle was smaller and less sophisticated than the spy balloon hit last weekend over the ocean in front of South Carolina. The recovery of the debris is still underway even for the first episode, but on that Washington is certain that it was an intelligence gathering tool operated by the armed forces of the People’s Republic. In fact, the US has already reacted by inserting five Chinese companies and a research center involved in the development of spy balloons on their commercial blacklist. These companies will no longer be able to receive any American or other technological supplies, which they could use to build their vehicles.

While waiting for more precise information on the objects shot down on Friday in Alaska and Saturday in Canada, which according to some analysts could be drones, one wonders who is sending them and why. Even if Washington has not so far pointed the finger at Beijing, few doubt that that is the origin. The emerging theory is that not only did President Xi know of these initiatives, but he had ordered balloons or other means to be sent to challenge the US, to demonstrate that they are weak, as he had done in meetings or negotiations with other countries. So before Secretary of State Blinken’s trip to Beijing, he wanted to show the world that America is a paper tiger, or that it gets too alarmed about trivial things. If so, he may have scored a small tactical victory, but strategically the consequences for bilateral relations have surprised him and threaten to have a long-term negative impact on China‘s national interests.