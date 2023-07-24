Home » New single and news about Code Orange’s “The Above”
World

New single and news about Code Orange’s “The Above”

by admin
New single and news about Code Orange’s “The Above”

American hardcore punk band Code Orange has announced that his new album “The Above“will see the light next September 29th through Blue Grape Music. The album has been produced by the vocalist Jamie Morgan y Eric “Shade” Balderoseand has had Steve Albini as an engineer.

“We wanted the album to be able to flood you with melody, aggression and joy, but it was also important that the closer you look at it, the more it rewards you,” he said. Morgan. “We wanted it to feel connected to the ‘analog’ world, but with the threads of digital reality that tie things together. We wanted the sound, and even the recording process itself, to reflect that mandate, so we recruited Steve Albini in Electrical Audio to get the most real and raw version of the band possible, even recording all of us together in the same room for the first time in our career.”

In addition, those from Pittsburgh have released a new single titled “Take Shape”, in which they have Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins as a guest vocalist. A collaboration that they already signed up two years ago by posting a photo together in the studio and reminiscent of the industrial rock of the 90s.

The Above“It is made up of 14 songs of which we know 2 that they released as advance singles and 1 that is the new collaboration that they have just released with Billy Corgan. The complete tracklist of the album is: “Never Far Apart”, “Theater of Cruelty”, “Take Shape” (feat. Billy Corgan), “The Mask Of Sanity Slips”, “Mirror”, “A Drone Opting Out Of The Hive”, “I Fly”, “Spl inter The Soul”, “The Game”, “Grooming My Replacement”, “Snapshot”, “Circle Through”, “But A Dream…” and finally the song “The Above” will close the album.

You may also like

Spain, socialist ministers dance “Pedro” by Raffaella Carrà...

Israel, Netanyahu discharged from hospital. Today key vote...

Today, the Israeli parliament begins voting on justice...

Young Man Fatally Stabbed during Discussion in Guantanamo:...

Iraq is about to put the final gag...

China, the roof of a gym collapses: massacre...

In the night Moscow hit by attack by...

Danijela Martinović spends her summer in a tent...

Bombay Bicycle Club new single featuring Holly Humberstone

Fire in the Palermo area, houses threatened, inhabitants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy