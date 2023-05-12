New Skoda Fabia 2023, much more than a city car with a truly exceptional quality-price ratio

Skoda Fabia It has been in the spotlight for many years and has established itself as a down-to-earth, rational car, offering a wealth of intelligent features to the market. In its fourth generation, the B-segment of the city car retains its character but grows in size, becoming significantly more sophisticated and stylish. A road test of the 2023 Skoda Fabia immediately confirms its ambitions. Let’s see everything in detail:

How is the new city car Skoda Fabia 2023

Skoda Fabia 2023, many winning features beyond the price

How is the new city car Skoda Fabia 2023

Skoda Fabia 2023 is one segment B car which stands out for its spacious passenger compartment, thanks to the body length of 411 cm, which offers a good level of comfort for four passengers, although the fifth central seat is a bit sacrificed. The boot has a capacity of 380 liters and can be fully exploited thanks to the option of a variable height floor and elastic fastening nets.

The layout of the controls is rational and there’s a good configurable dashboard. The multimedia system, with clear 8 or 9.2 inch screens, can include wireless connection with mobile devices and management of some car functions from a smartphone.

Skoda Fabia shares platform and mechanics with Seat Ibiza e Volkswagen Polo, as the three brands are part of the same industrial group. The range of engines available is limited to the 1.0 three-cylinder petrol engine, both in the naturally aspirated (65 and 80 HP) and turbo (95 and 110 HP) versions. DSG dual clutch transmission is also available. In any case, Skoda Fabia offers a convincing balance between comfort and handling in driving.

The basic version of Skoda Fabia is the Ambition, which includes a wide range of standard equipment, including automatic emergency braking and a multimedia system with an 8-inch screen. The Style version is enriched with automatic climate control and other features. Skoda Fabia also offers a blind spot monitoring system for the mirrors. It is advisable to choose the turbo version of the engines, which offer greater dynamism, despite the consumption being similar to that of the naturally aspirated versions.

Skoda Fabia 2023, many winning features beyond the price

Skoda Fabia 2023 offers one wide range of advanced driving aids, both standard and optional, which include cutting-edge technologies to enhance the driving experience. Furthermore, it is equipped with a high-quality multimedia system and numerous customization options to further enhance practicality and comfort.

The car is characterized by high agility and comfort, guaranteed by the careful choice of materials and mechanics. The passenger compartment is spacious and well-ventilated, while the boot is very large and versatile, ideal for transporting large items. The starting price for this model is 15,000 euros.

Skoda Fabia 2023 it features some lower quality finishes, including the door trim, which may not fully meet the expectations of the most demanding customers. The propulsion offer is limited exclusively to petrol engines. It should be noted that the angular design of the central floor tunnel could be uncomfortable and hinder the accessibility of the foot spaces.