new solutions for the digitalisation of public services and network security

In recent days, Huawei has announced the new Smart High-Quality IP Network Solution and HiSec SASE solutions which ensure significant advantages for a successful digital transformation, introduced for the first time at the recent event Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023.

The Smart High-Quality IP Network solution is dedicated to specific application areas, with several advantages in terms of high-speed wireless access, simplified architecture, superior experience and more intuitive O&M, elements that enable the enablement of additional technologies ‘avant-garde.

Already operational in over 120 countries in Europe and around the world, the solution is available in two different contexts of use:

Huawei Smart High-Quality Campus Network Solution

Key challenges in the education sector include the ever-increasing amount of devices used in teaching, real-time apps (such as online classrooms) with poor network experience, and online teaching lacking continuity due to various network issues, including technical failures or insufficient WiFi signal. To deal with this, Huawei Smart High-Quality Campus Network Solution is able to ensure:

high speed access: 10 Gbps/2.5 Gbps in AP and in the classroom, thus improving the speed of the terminal by five times simplified architecture: thanks to the fiber that creates continuity from the classrooms to the dormitories, it is possible to implement a simplified and sustainable network reducing its carbon footprint cutting-edge experience: an 80% improvement in user satisfaction and a subsequent reduction in complaints thanks to a fast-track experience in online classes Simplified O&M: a 99% reduction of network failures and 40% OPEX thanks to the digital campus map

Huawei Smart High-Quality Hospital Network Solution

In the hospital sector, with the increase in IoT applications for healthcare, increasingly widespread big data applications, and 24-hour healthcare services, it is increasingly difficult to ensure adequate network quality and continuity. In this context, Huawei Smart High-Quality Hospital Network Solution allows you to respond to these challenges by ensuring:

Zero-Roaming Distributed Wi-Fi: One distributed AP provides Wi-Fi coverage for 64 rooms, creating a wireless network featuring zero-roaming, broad coverage, high bandwidth, and hyper-convergence. This allows healthcare workers to use PDAs without having to log back into the care system and to read images in seconds during ward shifts IoT convergent network: the network supports protocols such as Bluetooth, Zigbee and RFID to easily expand IoT applications, improving the work efficiency of healthcare workers and optimizing the healthcare experience of patients. Furthermore, Huawei’s unique anti-interference algorithm can extend the life cycle of IoT devices by more than 40% AI-powered intelligent O&M: proactively identifies 85% of potential failures, simplifying and improving efficiency of O&M

Instead, the new HiSec SASE security solution is based on an integrated multi-layer cloud-network-edge-endpoint architecture capable of effectively preventing different types of cyber attacks. It also provides integrated cloud management and analytics, allows the company’s O&M staff to implement network provisioning in a single step and launch services in minutes, as well as providing 360° visibility of the network topology , traffic and risks. With containerized resource pools, users can access more security features on demand.

HiSec SASE also allows you to divert traffic at the SRv6 and application levels, providing a refined defense for traffic from a wide variety of services. The multimodal key detection engine enables static and dynamic analysis to detect the latest malware and hard-to-detect threat types. Furthermore, this solution is equipped with a unique real-time recovery technology for files encrypted by any type of ransomware. Once the ransomware is detected, automatic real-time backup is activated and the system automatically recovers the files immediately after detecting the cyber attack, thus avoiding the loss of strategic files.

