Home » New song of FK Crvena zvezda fans | Sports
World

New song of FK Crvena zvezda fans | Sports

by admin
New song of FK Crvena zvezda fans | Sports

While celebrating the sixth title in a row, this could be heard for the first time.

Izvor: Youtube/FCRedStarBelgrade/printscreen

The players of Crvena zvezda ended another successful club season with a draw with Novi Pazar, and after winning the double crown, a big celebration was held at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium.

The most ardent fans of Crvena zvezda prepared choreography and fireworks to celebrate the club’s success in the season without defeat on the domestic scene, and on that occasion a new fan song could be heard – “Let the celebration begin“.

Unlike some of the previous ones, this one is in the “trance” style and the emphasis is on the rhythm and not on the lyrics of the song. Listen to what it sounded like and how the north stand looked like while it was “burning”. Of course, fireworks were also seen from other parts of the stadium, so that the sixth title in a row was appropriately celebrated.

Here are the details from the stadium:


With her, the fans celebrated the 34th title.
Source: YouTube/FCRedStarBelgrade

See also  what you need to know and how to choose the best option

You may also like

Erdogan wins re-election, Türkiye will continue independent diplomacy...

Macrofestivals. The black hole of music, book review

In Greece, the second round of parliamentary elections...

Attacks on Roger Waters make a mockery of...

In Kiev the sirens sound again: the explosions...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: «Peace agreement only with...

Municipal elections, counting in progress in Catania. Projections:...

Kosovo: 25 KFOR soldiers injured, 11 are Italian

here is the program for the week

Kosovo, clashes between NATO forces and Serbian demonstrators...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy