New song of FK Crvena zvezda fans | Sports

While celebrating the sixth title in a row, this could be heard for the first time.

Izvor: Youtube/FCRedStarBelgrade/printscreen

The players of Crvena zvezda ended another successful club season with a draw with Novi Pazar, and after winning the double crown, a big celebration was held at the “Rajko Mitić” stadium.

The most ardent fans of Crvena zvezda prepared choreography and fireworks to celebrate the club’s success in the season without defeat on the domestic scene, and on that occasion a new fan song could be heard – “Let the celebration begin“.

Unlike some of the previous ones, this one is in the “trance” style and the emphasis is on the rhythm and not on the lyrics of the song. Listen to what it sounded like and how the north stand looked like while it was “burning”. Of course, fireworks were also seen from other parts of the stadium, so that the sixth title in a row was appropriately celebrated.

Here are the details from the stadium: