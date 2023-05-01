New state aid of 10,000 euros | Info

A program is being prepared that provides up to 10,000 euros in grants for starting economic activities for young people in Serbia who want to live in the countryside.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The Minister for the Care of the Village, Milan Krkobabić, said that a program is being prepared that he envisages up to 10,000 euros in grants for starting economic activities intended for young people in Serbia who want to stay in the countryside, but also to those who want to leave the cities to the countryside.

Krkobabic stated that it is expected that registration for this program will begin by the middle of the year and that young people will choose the economic activities they want to engage in. As an example, the minister stated that these will be incentives for opening shops, pharmacies, various craft shops (vulcanizers, for repairing agricultural machines…), the restoration of old crafts so that it would be in the function of ethno-tourism, and he pointed out that there are a large number of requests, more than a hundred, for the restoration of old mills.

“Our young people, if they have an idea that is important that some part of our country, some village can function better and more successfully will apply for this competition, receive incentive funds and then we will have exactly those activities, service or production, which will make life easier for people in the countryside“, said Krkobabic.

He pointed out that the funds will be non-refundable, but that it will not be cash. “Let’s say, for a workshop, a pharmacy or anything young people will come out with a specification of the equipment, machines or tools they need and then we will make the payment according to that specification, but we will do it together with the local governments“, explained Krkobabic.

He added that the jobs they will perform, they will do in their own homes, that is, they will not rent office space and pay expensive rents. “They will adapt part of their houses, ancillary facilities and there will be those shops, shops… and then, together with the local self-governments that will help with all of this regarding the various permits that are necessary for all of this, in that synergy, I think we can do something important“, said Krkobabic.

He noted that all young people living in the countryside, as well as those who will receive a house with a garden in the countryside as a gift, will be able to apply for a support program worth up to 10,000 euros for starting a business.

(WORLD/Informer)