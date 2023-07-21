Home » New storm in Serbia warning RHMZ | Weather forecast
The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a new warning on its website about a new storm that is expected to hit Serbia around one hour after midnight.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) issued the latest warning on its website at 22:50 about a new storm that is expected in Serbia around one hour after midnight. Showers with thunder are expected in several parts of Serbia.

RHMZ Source: RHMZ of Serbia/Printscreen

The south-west, center and east of Serbia will be under attack. Also, the storm will be in Srem, in the south of Bačka and in Banat, but much less intense than during the afternoon and evening.

