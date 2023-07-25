New supercell storm and temperature drop | Weather forecast

During the night, and on Wednesday throughout Serbia, the temperature is expected to drop by 10 to 15 degrees.

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will arrive in Serbia, which will cause a sudden change in the weather accompanied by bad weather.. The temperature will drop by as much as 15 degrees, and Serbia will again be hit by a severe storm – downpour, hail and hurricane-force winds.

During the evening, the RHMZ issued a warning about sudden weather changes on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as on Wednesday (for July 25/26 and July 26, 2023).

“Overcast with rain, showers, thunder and a drop in temperature (in most places by 10 to 15 degrees) during the night it will affect the north, and tomorrow morning and before noon it will spread to the western and central areas, and in the afternoon to the rest of Serbia.

In the zone of strong thunderstorm processes, a large amount of precipitation is expected for a short period of time, hail, as well as stormy winds, which can reach hurricane-force winds (> 28 m/s) for a short time.

A warning was also issued about the sudden change in weather on the territory of Belgrade on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday and on Wednesday:

Overcast with rain, showers, thunderstorms and a drop in temperature during the night and tomorrow morning will cause local and strong thunderstorms, so a large amount of precipitation can be expected for a short period of time, hail, as well as stormy winds, which for a short time can reach hurricane-force winds (> 28 m/s).



