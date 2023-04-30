Home » New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007 – Xinhua English.news.cn
New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007

New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007

According to a report by Ming Pao on April 29, the Hong Kong government continues to increase land supply. According to the latest announcement by the Hong Kong Housing Bureau, as of the end of March 2023, the potential new supply of first-hand private houses in the next 3 to 4 years will increase to about 107,000, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2,000 units or 2%, following about 105,000 in the fourth quarter of last year. It hit a new high since records began in 2004. Among the 107,000 new supply units, 18,000 were completed but unsold units, an increase of nearly 13% quarter-on-quarter, hitting a new high since early 2007. About 65,000 new supply units are under construction but not pre-sold.

New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007

