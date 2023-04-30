New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007 – Xinhua English.news.cn

According to a report by Ming Pao on April 29, the Hong Kong government continues to increase land supply. According to the latest announcement by the Hong Kong Housing Bureau, as of the end of March 2023, the potential new supply of first-hand private houses in the next 3 to 4 years will increase to about 107,000, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2,000 units or 2%, following about 105,000 in the fourth quarter of last year. It hit a new high since records began in 2004. Among the 107,000 new supply units, 18,000 were completed but unsold units, an increase of nearly 13% quarter-on-quarter, hitting a new high since early 2007. About 65,000 new supply units are under construction but not pre-sold.

(Article source: Jiemian News)

Article source: Interface News

Original title: New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007