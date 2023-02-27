The SMS has been arriving for days to customers who have called the African country in recent months.

The pricing goes into effect today. In fact, starting from February 27, change the rate for calls from Italy to Nigeria.

The new rate is 10 cents a minutewith connection fee of 19 cents to both fixed and mobile networks.

Communication to impacted customers was carried out by sending an SMS.

“Dear customer, due to a change in the Economic Conditions decided by the Nigerian Authorities, starting from February 27, 2023, your tariff for calls from Italy to Nigeria will be changed. The new cost will be 10 cents euros per minute to mobile and landlines. We remind you that the pricing includes a charge of 19 euro cents per call and 60-second clicks. For all the details, WINDTRE159 customer service is available”.

Image by David Peterson from Pixabay