Home World new tariff for international calls to Nigeria
World

new tariff for international calls to Nigeria

by admin
new tariff for international calls to Nigeria

The SMS has been arriving for days to customers who have called the African country in recent months.

The pricing goes into effect today. In fact, starting from February 27, change the rate for calls from Italy to Nigeria.

The new rate is 10 cents a minutewith connection fee of 19 cents to both fixed and mobile networks.

Communication to impacted customers was carried out by sending an SMS.

“Dear customer, due to a change in the Economic Conditions decided by the Nigerian Authorities, starting from February 27, 2023, your tariff for calls from Italy to Nigeria will be changed. The new cost will be 10 cents euros per minute to mobile and landlines. We remind you that the pricing includes a charge of 19 euro cents per call and 60-second clicks. For all the details, WINDTRE159 customer service is available”.

Image by David Peterson from Pixabay

See also  McCain's daughter criticizes Musk: increasingly like a cult leader - People - Elon Musk

You may also like

You will not resign yourselves – World and...

La Paloma, critic of her album Still not...

A kilogram of organic chicken costs more than...

Today the United Kingdom and the European Union...

How to organize a travel photography.

Snow storm in California, 120 thousand families without...

In Mexico City there was a large demonstration...

new triumph for Everything Everywhere All at Once...

Macron’s exhibition was surrounded by French farmers: the...

Zaki, a new hearing tomorrow: history is less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy