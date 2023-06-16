Home » new titles are for Series X|S only
new titles are for Series X|S only

If you’re one of those who were worried that cross-generational game development would prevent developers from making the most of the latest hardware, here’s some good news for you.

The head of the Xbox Game Studios, Matt Bootysaid Microsoft and its 23 studies (including those Bethesda) has finally made the definitive transition to “Gen 9”, i.e. the current generation of consoles, confirming that none of the new games developed by these studios will support Xbox One.

However, this does not mean abandoning the users of the older generation: the titles they support today Xbox Onecome Sea of Thieves, Fallout 76 e Minecraft, will continue to be supported on older consoles for a long time. In addition, Xbox One owners will have the opportunity to play next-generation titles through theXbox Cloud Gaming.

This is long-awaited news and now even taken for granted, but it is good to have official confirmation!

