New Toyota Corolla Cross 2023, the SUV between Toyota C-HR and RAV4 involves and offers an important alternative

Toyota Corolla, one of the best-selling models in the world, has recently undergone a transformation following the trend of the Toyota Yaris and has evolved into a suv called Toyota Corolla Cross. This new version offers more interior space, a higher driving position and all the latest technologies offered by the Japanese carmaker, including the proven full hybrid technology.

Starting in 2023, the Corolla Cross will be equipped with the new 140 HP 1.8 engine and, finally, it will also be available for the fleet sector. The presence of multiple versions is the guarantee of satisfaction of various needs. Let’s dive into everything:

Toyota Corolla Cross it is a marriage between different worlds: on the one hand, it combines the prestige of a historic model such as the Corolla with the SUV segment, offering an alternative for those looking for a more spacious vehicle than the C-HR but less bulky than the RAV4.

With a length of 4.46 meters, this car is based on the TNGA-C platform, ensuring safety and an engaging driving experience for the driver. The 2.6-metre wheelbase ensures excellent roominess for both front and rear occupants, making long journeys relaxing and comfortable. The boot offers a generous capacity of over 430 liters in the standard configuration.

The interior of the Toyota Corolla Cross is distinguished by its silent environment, practicality and comfort. Numerous features are available, such as heated seats, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, wireless smartphone charger, charging sockets on both seat rows and lumbar support for the driver.

Along with the new fifth generation hybrid system, Toyota Corolla Cross offers a wide range of technologies ranging from infotainment to on-board instrumentation, from lighting to the audio system. All versions include as standard bi-LED headlights with automatic switching function to avoid dazzling other drivers and ensure perfect road lighting.

All the variants of the Corolla Cross they are equipped as standard with a digital dashboard, a fully customizable 12.3-inch display, and the Toyota Smart Connect on-board system, which includes a 10.5-inch screen, smartphone integration and an always-connected Cloud navigator. In the top-of-the-range versions, front and rear intelligent parking sensors with anti-collision function, rear traffic and blind spot monitoring are included as standard.

For what concern system audio, a JBL system with 9 speakers and a total power of 800W is available. Among the interesting options are the Panoramic View Monitor system, which uses four cameras to offer a 360-degree view of the car with multiple views, and semi-automatic parking.

For several years, Toyota has been offering a complete package as standard on all its cars, regardless of version and trim level advanced driver assistance systems noto come Toyota Safety Sense.

Toyota Corolla Cross 2023, positioning itself between the Toyota C-HR and the RAV4, continue to follow this direction. The Corolla Cross is equipped with the third generation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, which offers a wide range of features. The safety equipment is rich and includes the pre-collision system with emergency braking, assistance at intersections and lane maintenance, intelligent adaptive cruise control and recognition of road signs.

The beating heart of Corolla Cross is represented by the new fifth generation hybrid system, which incorporates the latest technological solutions developed by the Japanese automotive giant. Compared to previous versions, the importance of the electric component has been even more accentuated, leading to significant improvements in terms of emissions and consumption.

I am two engines available: a 140 bhp 1.8 engine or a more powerful 197 bhp 2.0 engine. Corolla Cross also offers the possibility of having four-wheel drive, called intelligent: the AWD-i system uses a second electric motor positioned on the rear axle which comes into operation when you find yourself in difficult situations or on surfaces with poor grip, guaranteeing the greatest possible traction. For both hybrid drive variants, the operating logic of the has been optimized sistema full hybrid, offering a more immediate response and greater driving comfort. Prices start at €35,000.

