What are the new updated rules and instructions for 730 2023, faster refunds, types and controls? The 730 2023 model for the tax return must be presented by 30 September directly to the Revenue Agency, or to the Caf, or to the professional, or to the withholding agent but considering that 30 September falls on a Saturday, then the terms of presentation are extended to 2 October.

New instruction rules for 730 2033

Faster refunds for 730 2023

News 730 2033 for checks

New rules and instructions for 730 2033

The first rules and instructions for 730 2023 concerning the procedures for completing the tax return. Taxpayers who in 2022 received:

employee income and income assimilated to employee income (for example project work contracts);

income from land and buildings;

capital gains;

self-employment income for which the VAT number is not required, as self-employment services not habitually exercised;

other income, such as income from land and buildings located abroad;

some of the income subject to separate taxation, such as income received by heirs but with the exclusion of income from land, business and deriving from the exercise of arts and professions.

According to the provisions of the rules in force, taxpayers who in 2022 received income from employment, pension income or some income similar to those employed and who in 2023 do not have a withholding agent to make the adjustment.

To dial 730 20230, you can contact Caf, patronage or accountants by presenting all the required documentation.

The list of documents to be submitted to Caf, Patronage or accountant includes:

valid tax code, identity card or passport of the applicant;

tax code of children and/or dependent family members;

tax identification number of the spouse or civil union partner

Single Certification or other type of certification issued by the employer or the pension institution, also in the case of unemployment/ layoffs/maternity/mobility/occasional collaborations;

alimony receipts;

certifications linked to any pensions received abroad;

documents relating to other forms of earned income;

documents relating to other income such as dividends or interest from investments not managed through an Italian withholding agent;

income from land and buildings;

documents to take advantage of tax deductions, for example for children’s sports activities, for interest expense on mortgages, for house rental, etc., such as a copy of the invoice or receipt of the expenses incurred or a copy of the POS payment, or other proof of the expenses made , such as the bank statement.

Alternatively, you can accept the pre-filled 730 2023 form according to the instructions provided by the Revenue Agency. To access your pre-compiled 730 form, you must first wait for its availability (April 30), and then access the website of the Revenue Agency or INPS, enter your Spid, Cie- Electronic Identity Card, or Cns credentials and follow the model access procedure.

By accessing their pre-filled 730 2023 form, the taxpayer can:

view the pre-filled declaration;

accept and send the pre-compiled 730 without modifications;

modify 730 and pre-compiled Income, by inserting, for example, additional deductible expenses or other income not entered;

send the pre-compiled declaration to the Revenue themselves.

Faster refunds for 730 2023

I am again this year the times established for the recognition of any refunds in 730 2023 are different if provided. In particular, for employees with withholding agent, the 730 refund takes place directly in the pay slip, generally the month following the one in which the model was presented.

This means that the repayment times for 730 2023 are as follows:

if the 730 model is presented by 31 May, the refund will be made in June;

if the 730 model is presented by 30 June, the refund will be made in July;

if the 730 model is presented by 31 July, the refund will be made in August;

if the 730 model is presented in August, the refund is made in September;

if the 730 model is presented by October 2, the refund is made in the month of October.

For pensioners, the 730 reimbursement is made directly by INPS and in this case the second month’s payment following the date of delivery of the application takes place. If, on the other hand, a withholding agent is not present, the 730 refund is credited directly to a current account, providing the Revenue Agency with an Iban in the name of the person submitting the 730 return but in this case the times are longer and can arrive even at 4-6 months.

However, the date depends on the amount and type of refund:

for refunds of amounts up to one thousand euros, payment is made between 15 and 22 December;

for repayments of between one thousand and 4 thousand euros, the repayment is made between January and March;

for refunds of amounts greater than 4 thousand euros, the declaration is usually verified by the Revenue Agency, extending the time from 4 to 6 months.

To speed up the time needed to obtain refunds in 730 2023, just accept the pre-compiled form directly from the Revenue Agency, or make only small changes, because by accepting the model already pre-compiled with the data entered by the Revenue, or modifying it only partially, you are not subjected to documentary checks and the time to receive refunds is shortened.

News 730 2033 for checks

From this year the checks on 730 2023 become more widespread for those who do not accept the pre-filled tax return directly from the Revenue Agency. In fact, the taxman can carry out specific checks on the tax returns but these are checks that are not carried out on the tax returns presented with the pre-compiled 730 form and without modifications.

This year they are expected exemptions from tax controls for those who submit their tax returns through Caf or authorized intermediaries and not just through a pre-filled form, but with unmodified health care costs. In any case, the intermediary must always verify that the information presented by the taxpayer and entered in the pre-compiled form is the same as that sent via the health card, but is no longer required to keep invoices and receipts relating to the taxpayer’s health care costs.